Local Students Compete In Regional Academic Decathlon

2025 Academic Decathlon

Angels Camp, CA — Students from Summerville and Bret Harte high schools scored high in the 46th annual Mother Lode Academic Decathlon.

It was organized by the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office and held on February 1 at Bret Harte High School.

TCSOS notes that the ten-event competition helps foster a love of learning, encourages academic competition, and strengthens students’ communication skills. Participants competed in tests covering art, economics, language and literature, music, science, mathematics, and social science. In addition, students were evaluated on an essay, an interview, and an impromptu speech. The theme of this year’s competition was “Our Changing Climate.”

Summerville claimed first place with a combined score of 32,160.86 points. Bret Harte finished just behind with 31,698.01 points—a difference of only 462.85 points, making this one of the closest contests in recent years. Both teams will advance to the California Academic Decathlon State Competition, March 20–23, 2025, in Santa Clara. The state champions will then qualify to compete at the United States Academic Decathlon National Finals, May 1–3, 2025, in Des Moines, Iowa.

The local event was coordinated by Shannon Oden with the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office, with support from many others, including 45 community volunteers. Summerville was coached by Ken Ruckman and Bret Harte by Jennifer Truman.

Individual Event Winners (Alphabetical Order):

Art: Danielle Cablayan, Summerville

Economics: Evan Zhang, Summerville

Essay: Brayden Bowersox, Bret Harte

Interview: Cosimo Nesci, Bret Harte

Literature: Bryce Chamberlain, Summerville

Mathematics: Brayden Bowersox, Bret Harte

Music: Danielle Cablayan, Summerville

Science: Brayden Bowersox, Bret Harte

Social Science: Meagan Entriken, Summerville

Speech: Brayden Bowersox, Bret Harte

Final Team Rosters (Alphabetical Order):

Bret Harte High School:

Brayden Bowersox

Rae Cox

Gabriel Forjan

Carnegie Hall

Cosimo Nesci

Allison Pry

Sophie Smylie

Stella Stammerjohan

Cheyenne Stevens

Summerville High School:

Bryce Chamberlain

Kaleah Claudio

Meagan Entriken

Hayden Groff

Zoe Gummerson

Estrella Holmes-Torres

Isaiah Hull

Evan Zhang