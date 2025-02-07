Update: Slick Conditions Lead To Crashes On Highway 108

Update at 7:21 am: In addition to a crash on Highway 108 near Long Barn Road, there is a new incident on Highway 108 near Old Strawberry Road. It also involves a vehicle sliding off the highway. It is unknown if there are any injuries. Travel with caution in the area.

Original story posted at 7 am: Long Barn, CA — The CHP reports that a vehicle has crashed on Highway 108 near Long Barn Road.

The highway is slick in that area following the recent precipitation. An ambulance and tow truck are responding to the scene.

The CHP adds that the vehicle is off the highway. Travel with caution in the area and be prepared for activity.