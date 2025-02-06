Forest Reminds Of Pile Burning Producing Smoky Skies

STF pile burning View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – Continued pile burning across the Stanislaus National Forest is creating smoky skies in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties that will proceed as long as weather conditions allow.

Forest fire officials remind the public not to report visible smoke along Highways 108, 120, and 4 as a wildfire. According to forest officials, one area of “special consideration” is in the Calaveras Ranger District, where crews are burning near homes in the Arnold and Avery area around White Pine Lake, producing a lot of smoke.

As we reported last month, pile burning began in the area between Hull Creek and the Clavey River, in the Mi-Wok/Summit Ranger District, with crews igniting timber sale piles, and in the Calaveras Ranger District in the Gannes Meadow area. In fiscal year 2025, forest fire crews have burned more than 3,000 acres of piles. Fire officials added that they “will continue prescribed burning operations as long as weather and resource conditions allow.”