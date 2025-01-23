Smoke Will Be Visible In The Forest As Crews Are Doing Pile Burning

Smoke from Stanislaus National Forest pile burning east of Tuolumne -- picture taken on Tuolumne Road near Summerville High by BJ Hansen View Photos

Sonora, CA – Pile burning is underway across the Stanislaus National Forest and will produce smoky skies over the next week.

In the area between Hull Creek and the Clavey River, in the Mi-Wok/Summit District, fire crews will continue burning timber sale piles. Forest spokesperson Ben Cossel reports, “Today’s operations will patrol material burned yesterday and crews will evaluate future burning operations with potential weather coming in Sunday.”

Burning operations that began Wednesday (1/22) will continue in the Calaveras District in the Gannes Meadow area. Additionally, another controlled burn taking place near Tuolumne produced the plume pictured in the image box. CAL Fire dispatch reported this burn is at Murphy’s Ranch and being carried out by Tuolumne Rancheria.

Cossel added that smoke may be visible around the burn areas. He asks the public to please not report them as a wildfire. For those concerned about smoke conditions, the forest and Tuolumne County Public Health have created a smoke-ready website with resources and more information; click here. Direct any questions or concerns to Forest Public Affairs Officer Benjamin Cossel: benjamin.cossel@usda.gov or 209.288.6261.