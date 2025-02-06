Jamestown Sanitary District Asks County To Appoint Board Member

Jamestown Sanitary District Logo View Photo

Jamestown, CA — Three members of the Jamestown Sanitary District board resigned in mid-January during a period of heated debates about potential rate increases.

Those who departed were Rebecca Miller-Cripps, Jennifer Riddle, and John Robbins, leaving only Judy Selby and Duke York as the remaining members. The district requires three members to have a legal quorum to conduct meetings, so things are currently at a standstill. In this type of situation, the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors has the authority to make an appointment. JSD has reached out to the board, asking that Amy Sardella be appointed to one of the seats, after she submitted an application on January 28.

Her application notes that she grew up in Tuolumne County, worked in the Bay Area for 25 years (the latter part in an executive position as a Financial and Administrative Services Manager for Santa Clara County), and later returned to Jamestown full-time following her retirement.

If approved, the three JSD members could hold meetings and vote on filling the remaining two other seats.

The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will vote on appointing Sardella at this coming Tuesday’s meeting at 9 am. Her term would expire in December of 2026.