More Direction Given Ahead Of Tuolumne County Budget Cuts

Tuolumne Supervisors Discuss Budget View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors gave additional direction on Tuesday regarding potential budget cuts to be made as part of the new fiscal year spending plan that will take effect on July 1st.

We reported earlier that the board directed non-public safety department heads to find 15% cuts, and the recommendations were detailed in an earlier story, here.

At Tuesday’s board meeting, the supervisors gave a consensus that fire services will also be included in the public safety category (no cuts-flat budget). In addition, libraries and recreation were also added to the no-cut list, citing their minimal impact on the overall budget.

A majority of the board also agreed that they would like to explore merging both the Office of Emergency Services and Animal Control Services into other divisions, possibly the sheriff’s office.

District Three Supervisor Anaiah Kirk also stressed that changes need to be looked at regarding the Tuolumne and Groveland Community Resilience Centers, which the construction was paid for with grant money following the 2013 Rim Fire.

Kirk said, “When that whole resiliency center was pitched to this board, it was going to be a net gain of $11,000 (in revenue because of community partnerships and leases), and my understanding is that it is now a quarter of a million dollar draw (to the general fund budget).”

He continued, “I want to see a plan in the next couple of months to make that a net neutral cost.”

New District Four Supervisor Steve Griefer responded, “I get it, but I’ll say right now, that I think you guys got lied to regarding the CRC’s (resiliency centers). There was no way that those were ever going to break even. I appreciate your candor and honesty about why you voted that way, but the reality is that we are going to have to come up with incentives to use it.”

Kirk compared the CRCs to the Juvenile Hall, which became a bigger financial draw on the county than initially promised, and spurred new leadership and an operational overhaul. He indicated that county staff needs to find solutions for the promises that were earlier made.

A majority of the board members also expressed that they are interested in exploring partnerships with an outside group that may be interested in taking over operations at Standard Park.

Additional discussions about the various items will come at future meetings. Tuesday’s budget talks were just to give direction ahead of future decision-making votes.