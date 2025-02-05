Angels Camp Hires New City Administrator

Angels Camp, CA — Following an extensive interview process, a city clerk in Rio Vista has been picked to be the new city administrator for Angels Camp.

Pamela Caronongan was appointed with a unanimous vote of the Angels Camp City Council on Tuesday.

Steve Williams, a retired PERS annuitant, has been serving as the interim city administrator since July, following the departure of Rebecca Callen.

Interim Administrator Williams, notes, “I am excited for Pamela. She was a clear standout in the selection process. I look forward to working with Pamela for a smooth transition as she takes on the duties and responsibilities of city administrator. I have every confidence that she will serve the city well.”

13 applicants applied for the position and there was a series of panel interviews, including with community leaders, department heads, and professionals. The top four finalists were interviewed by the city council last month.

The Mayor of Angels Camp, Michael Chimente, states, “I would like to begin by thanking Steve Williams for the excellent job he did serving as our interim city manager. I truly appreciated the support he provided to the city council and to our citizens. The council is excited to begin working with Pamela and I am confident that she will do an outstanding job.”

Caronongan will start work on March 3 and her starting salary will be $153,193. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Classical Management from California State University, Dominquez Hills, and a Master’s degree in Business Administration – Management from Pepperdine University. She has worked for the cities of Long Beach, San Jose, and Milpitas. She currently serves as the City Cleark for Rio Vista in Solano County.

Caronongan concludes, “I am humbled, honored, grateful, and excited for my family and me. To the mayor and the city council, city staff, city partners and stakeholders, and esteemed residents…thank you all for giving me the opportunity to serve the City of Angels Camp. May the City of Angels Camp and all of us continue to prosper and be blessed.”