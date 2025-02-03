Wildfire Resilience And Role Of Water Agencies

CCWD image of Board Director, Division 1 Scott Ratterman View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Scott Ratterman, the President of the Mountain Counties Water Resources Association, and a Director of the Calaveras County Water District, has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog.

It speaks about the recent wildfires in Los Angeles and the role that water districts play in fire resiliency.

Ratterman writes, “In our role as advocates for balanced water resource management, we are committed to learning from these tragedies to improve wildfire preparedness in our region, while acknowledging both the critical purpose and the limitations of public water systems in the face of such challenges.”

The blog highlights the need for defensible space/community planning, strategic water storage, fuel reduction, reviewing local fire codes, and other pressing matters.

