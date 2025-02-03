Cloudy
Daly Court Water Project Completed In Jamestown

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District reports that the Daly Court Water Main Extension Project in Jamestown is now completed.

It was a joint project between TUD and the property owners on Daly Court. It serves nine parcels in that area, improving the local water distribution system. The new infrastructure includes 204 linear feet of 8-inch water main and 580 linear feet of 6-inch water main, along with a fire hydrant. TUD reports that residents in that area can expect more reliable water service, enhanced fire protection, and reduced maintenance issues.

The district reports that the collaboration underscores the commitment to work closely with the community to address their needs.

