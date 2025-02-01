Calaveras County To Unveil Monument Wayfinder Signs

Clean California Gateway Monument and Wayfinding Project sign for Angels Camp -- CCPW graphic View Photo

San Andreas, CA— Caltrans and Calaveras County will unveil new monuments and wayfinder signs next week and invite the public to join the celebration.

On Tuesday (2/4), a ribbon cutting will be held to mark the completion of the Clean California Gateway Monument and Wayfinding Project. As earlier reported, the signs began going up on July 8th and were funded by the state’s Clean California Program. The project aims to create distinctive yet uniform markers and signs that represent and connect the various communities within the county, guiding travelers to destinations off the state highway system.

The signs, like the one shown for Angels Camp with a frog jumping across it in the image box, cover 22 locations and were installed along highways 4, 12, 26, and 49. The seven communities with signs unique to each are Angels Camp, Arnold, Copperopolis, Mokelumne Hill, San Andreas, and Valley Springs.

Tuesday’s ribbon cutting is at the Calaveras County Administration Building at 891 Mountain Ranch Road in San Andreas, beginning at 10 a.m.