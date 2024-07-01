Calaveras To Begin Clean California Monument and Wayfinding Project on July 8

Clean California Image View Photo

Calaveras, CA– In partnership with Caltrans and the City of Angels Camp, Calaveras County is set to commence construction on the Clean California Gateway Monument and Wayfinding Project on July 8. The project, fully funded by the State of California through the Clean California Program, is expected to span 70 working days.

Developed through a series of workshops, listening sessions, and online input in 2022 and 2023, the project aims to install gateway monuments on state highways in Angels Camp (SR4, SR49), Arnold (SR4), Copperopolis (SR4), Mokelumne Hill (SR49), San Andreas (SR49), and Valley Springs (SR12, SR26). Wayfinding signs will also be installed in Angels Camp, Murphys, and San Andreas. The goal is to create distinctive yet uniform markers and signs that represent and connect the various communities within Calaveras County, guiding travelers to destinations off the state highway system.

Construction is expected to occur outside the travel paths, with no lane closures anticipated. Motorists are advised to slow down in work zones when workers are present.