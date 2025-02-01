Providing New Surgical Services to Reduce Stray Overpopulation

TCAC opening a spay and neuter facility to help bring down the number of strays View Photo

Jamestown, CA — Tuolumne County Animal Control announces a new spay and neuter surgery facility for stray animals to reduce overpopulation.

Animal Control officials relay that this is something they have been working on the past year and will become a reality sometime this month. We reported in September that the shelter saw an “all-time record high” number of litters of puppies and kittens, forcing euthanization. At that time the shelter made public a new strategy to bring those numbers down, as before this, animals adopted out were not spayed and neutered because there was no veterinarian at the shelter. That has changed with two veterinarians, doctors Grace Bloom and Wes Wittman, who will be providing surgical services.

“Any animal being adopted from the shelter will be either spayed or neutered,” noted Animal Control. “This will dramatically help reduce overpopulation.”

The medical service is only available for stray animals. TCAC officials explain, “Unfortunately, we cannot provide services to the public at this time. This is still a step in the right direction.”