Flu On Rise In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health (TCPH) is warning that influenza activity is high and increasing.

“As we have been sharing lately, influenza (flu) has been spreading at high levels locally,” noted TCPH. “To help protect yourself and those around you, including family, co-workers, students, teachers, and staff, please stay home from work and keep your child home from school if sick. Wash hands frequently, cover your cough with a tissue or into your elbow, and seek medical care if needed.”

The chart shows the test positivity change for COVID-19 sitting at 2.4 percent, RSV at 5.7 percent, and the flu at 26.3 percent, with the total season pediatric deaths at ten and total deaths at 2.4 percent.

TCPH offers these key findings from the chart:

Influenza activity is high and increasing. RSV activity is low and decreasing. COVID-19 activity is low.

The majority of positive influenza specimens are type A, with both H1 and H3 strains circulating.

Influenza type B represents a small minority of positive specimens (<5%).

CDPH data show that only a small percentage of eligible Californians have received the appropriate respiratory virus vaccines.

A reminder that at-home free COVID-19 tests are available at the county public health office located at 20111 Cedar Road N. in Sonora. Pick up the test in the lobby with no appointment needed.