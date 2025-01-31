Light Rain
48.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Pickup Fire In Burson Sends Black Smoke Billowing Into Sky

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Truck fire in Burson with flames and smoke billowing into the sky -- CCF photo

Truck fire in Burson with flames and smoke billowing into the sky -- CCF photo

Photo Icon View Photos

Burson, CA – A pickup erupted in flames in the Burson area of Calaveras County, sending a thick black blanket of smoke into the skies on Tuesday (1/28) afternoon.

The image box photo shows what first responders, including Calaveras Consolidated Fire crews, saw when they arrived at the scene on Ospital Road near Live Oak Lane, south of Highway 12. The pickup became engulfed in flames. Luckily, the unidentified driver made it out of the truck unharmed before emergency vehicles arrived.

CHP officers directed traffic while firefighters worked to contain the blaze. The owner had the pickup towed from the scene. Where the fire ignited and what sparked the flames remains under investigation.

  • CCF map showing where the pickup fire started
  • Truck fire in Burson with flames and smoke billowing into the sky -- CCF photo

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 