Pickup Fire In Burson Sends Black Smoke Billowing Into Sky

Burson, CA – A pickup erupted in flames in the Burson area of Calaveras County, sending a thick black blanket of smoke into the skies on Tuesday (1/28) afternoon.

The image box photo shows what first responders, including Calaveras Consolidated Fire crews, saw when they arrived at the scene on Ospital Road near Live Oak Lane, south of Highway 12. The pickup became engulfed in flames. Luckily, the unidentified driver made it out of the truck unharmed before emergency vehicles arrived.

CHP officers directed traffic while firefighters worked to contain the blaze. The owner had the pickup towed from the scene. Where the fire ignited and what sparked the flames remains under investigation.