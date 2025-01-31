TUD Sewer Work On South Washington Street To Begin Sunday

TUD map of main sewer work area on S. Washington Street in downtown Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA: A main sewer project on busy South Washington Street in downtown Sonora will be done overnight to cause fewer commuter disruptions.

Motorists will still face delays of up to ten minutes and no parking along a section of the roadway for the next three weeks. Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) has hired local Foothill Excavation to replace a main sewer line between Theall and Linoberg Streets. The work will begin on Sunday, February 2, 2025, and conclude on Friday, February 21, 2025, at 7 a.m., weather conditions permitting. The hours of operation will be from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., Monday through Friday.

TUD advised that crews will be implementing lane shifts to manage traffic flow. “No parking” signs will also be placed along the construction area each night at 6 p.m., asking drivers not to park on either side of the roadway during the project.

For more information or questions regarding the project, call the TUD office at (209) 532-5536.