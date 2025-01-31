New Tuolumne County Board Chair To Detail 2025 Goals And Priorities

Jamestown, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature District Five Tuolumne County Supervisor Jaron Brandon.

Each year we invite the new board chair on the show to discuss the annual board workshop in which goals and priorities were identified for the new year. Brandon will also talk about the recent resignation of CAO Tracie Riggs and the board’s plan moving forward. In addition, he will explain the direction of the board at the most recent meeting for non-public-safety services to find 15% cuts.

Some of the other topics will be the fire insurance crisis, the state of the economy, county infrastructure needs, and two new members recently joining (Mike Holland and Steve Griefer).

Brandon’s District Five covers Columbia and Jamestown.