TUD Completes Techite Pipeline Replacement Project

Sonora, CA– Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) has completed the multi-year Techite Pipeline Replacement Project, a major step in improving the reliability and efficiency of the district’s water distribution system. The project replaced approximately 9,000 feet of aging Techite pipe, which had a history of chronic leaks and frequent emergency repairs. Running from Mt. Elizabeth Road near Kewin Mill Road to Middle Camp Road, the pipeline serves as a key water transmission main for thousands of customers.

Due to the fragile nature of the old Techite material, mainline breaks were common, often leading to significant water loss and damage to surrounding properties. The new pipeline is expected to reduce emergency repairs, saving staff time and resources while ensuring consistent service. TUD General Manager Don Perkins called the project a major achievement in the district’s ongoing efforts to modernize its infrastructure.

“We are extremely happy to have completed this project and rid our distribution system of the Techite pipe that has been the cause of costly repairs for many decades,” Perkins said. “This marks a significant advancement in our mission to provide reliable and efficient water services to our community.”

During construction, a temporary bypass pipeline was used to maintain uninterrupted water service.