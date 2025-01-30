Want To Help Save Animals When A Natural Disaster Strikes?

ACES “Animal Care Emergency Services” volunteers -- TCAC photo View Photo

Jamestown, CA — Tuolumne County Animal Control (TCAC) needs volunteers for its ACES or Animal Care Emergency Services, to help community animals if a natural disaster strikes.

As TCAC prepares for the upcoming fire season, officials advise they are low on volunteers. Shelter officials note that volunteering is a “great opportunity for those who like to spring into action when wildfires erupt to help animals in the community and their owners escape the flames.

Evacuation centers are set up FAST, maintained 24/7, follow incident command during disasters, and provide shelter for evacuated animals. They also offer medical care while ensuring the need for immediate assistance during disasters, which is crucial for public safety, according to the shelter officials. TCAC provided this list of needed volunteer skills:

Animal experience

Animal husbandry

RVTs, Veterinarians, and Vet Assistants

Individuals who can watch over animals during the evenings

People who love animals and a drive to help!

Those interested or with questions should contact animal control via social media or email our RVT at cwhitcomb@co.tuolumne.ca.us.