Freezing Temperatures Bring Generator Safety Tips From Health Officials

San Andreas, CA—As overnight temperatures dip to 32 degrees, Calaveras County Public Health (CCPH) provides safety tips for generators and prepares for power outages this winter.

Carbon monoxide poisoning, electrical shock, and fire hazards are common dangers associated with improper use of portable generators during power outages. A 2013 Consumer Product Safety Commission report revealed that half of generator-related deaths occurred in the coldest months of the year, November through February, with portable generators being the primary cause of carbon monoxide deaths involving engine-driven tools. Health officials noted that those who rely on a generator when the lights go out remember these safety tips:

Never run a generator indoors: Carbon monoxide poisoning can be deadly.

Operate generators outdoors and far away from windows and doors.

Use heavy-duty extension cords rated for outdoor use.

Turn off the generator before refueling.

Never touch the generator with wet hands.

When power goes out during winter storms, follow these tips and prepare:

Keep freezers and refrigerators closed.

Use a generator, but ONLY outdoors and away from windows.

Do not use a gas stove or oven to heat your home.

Disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges.

Have alternate plans for refrigerating medicines or using power-dependent medical devices.

Check with local officials about heating and cooling locations open near you.

Click here for more information on generator safety and here for power outages.