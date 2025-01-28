Black Oak Casino Resort Announces Expansion Of Bear Creek Station

Tuolumne, CA– Black Oak Casino Resort is set to expand its Bear Creek Station convenience store, adding approximately 1,600 square feet of space dedicated to fresh produce, meat, and poultry. The expansion comes as Tuolumne’s residents face a growing need for local grocery options following the recent closure of the town’s primary grocery store.

“Providing healthy food options locally so people don’t have to drive to a neighboring town for a few items is important to us,” said Ty Day Jr., Chair of the Tuolumne Economic Development Authority Board of Directors. “Guests of the hotel and casino will also benefit from a more well-rounded food shopping experience.”

Since its opening in 2011, Bear Creek Station has served Tuolumne County residents and visitors with gas and diesel fuel, a 24-hour touchless car wash, snacks, beverages, made-to-order tacos and burritos, and even fishing supplies.

“If there’s one thing all of our recent projects have in common, it’s that they aim to serve the community,” said Darryl Tinkle, President of the Tuolumne Economic Development Authority. “We’re excited to expand Bear Creek Station and provide a healthy, convenient shopping option.”

Construction begins Jan. 30, with completion expected by June 1.