Update: Crash In Downtown San Andreas

Update at 9:15 a.m.: A tow crew has cleared the wreckage and debris of a three-vehicle crash on Highway 49 in downtown San Andreas, causing delays during the morning commute in Calaveras County. First responders were on the scene of a three-vehicle collision that happened after 8 a.m. on Highway 49 near Bellview Street and Calaveras High School. It is unclear how many occupants there were in each vehicle. Traffic was slow going in both directions but the scene has been cleared and traffic is flowing smoothly again.

Original post at 8:34 a.m.: San Andreas, CA — A three-vehicle crash in downtown San Andreas on Highway 49 is slowing the morning commute in Calaveras County.

First responders are on the scene of a three-vehicle collision on Highway 49 near Bellview Street and Calaveras High School. The CHP reports that one person suffered minor injuries and others are being attended to by EMTs with an ambulance headed to the scene. Traffic is slow going in both directions. We’ll have an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.