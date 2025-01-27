Groveland Works To Improve Water Infrastructure

Groveland, CA– Progress is being made on a grant-funded infrastructure project aimed at improving water storage, delivery, and pressure in Groveland and Big Oak Flat. The $3.815 million project, funded by the California Department of Water Resources’ Urban and Multi-benefit Drought Relief Program, is expected to enhance local water supply and fire resilience. The initiative includes the installation of a second 140,000-gallon water tank, a groundwater well, and a new pipeline. Njirich Construction of Sonora is leading the project, which will double water storage capacity in the Big Oak Flat area.

“This project doubles the water stored in the Big Oak Flat area and, for the first time, provides water delivery at flow rates and pressures that meet industry standards,” said GCSD General Manager Pete Kampa. “These enhancements are critical for firefighters to quickly knock down fires.”

Crews have also installed one mile of pipeline, stretching from Black Road and Harper Road to 18403 Harper Road. The pipeline includes six new fire hydrants, providing fire protection to previously underserved areas. Pressure testing is set to begin next week, and the system is expected to be operational by early March. A new groundwater well near the water tank will further strengthen the area’s supply during droughts. The well is designed to meet the total water demand for Big Oak Flat customers and is scheduled for integration with the new tank in the coming months.

Some temporary water service disruptions are expected as crews tie the new system into existing mains. Officials anticipate the project will be fully functional within 30 to 45 days.