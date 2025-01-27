Calaveras Supervisors To Hear Updates On Animal Shelter, Vacation Rentals

Calaveras County Government Center View Photo

Several items will go before the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors during its meeting on Tuesday.

Early in the meeting, the board will vote to declare February 14-20 as Kindness Week and deem the county as a Random Acts of Kindness Zone.

Later, the board will hear an update on the design and construction documents being developed for the planned new animal shelter. There will also be an update from the Calaveras Visitors Bureau on tourism related initiatives. Other presentations include an update from the Mental Health Advisory Board and selection of a slogan for the Clean California-Keep Calaveras Clean Project.

Toward the end of the meeting, the board will give staff direction on potentially developing a Short-Term Vacation Rental ordinance.

The regular portion of Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9 am at the Government Center in San Andreas.