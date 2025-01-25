2024 4th Quarter Home Sales Up

Tuolumne County Association of Realtors 4th quarter home sales chart View Photo

Sonora, CA— The Tuolumne County Association of Realtors (TCAR) reports the total number of residential sales in the last quarter of 2024 was up 7 percent from the prior year.

The median home price was unchanged at $400,000 from 2023. Home sales jumped to 781 during the fourth quarter, compared to 727.

The association reports 330 active listings as of January 15, 2025, with 19 percent of those, or 63 homes, listed for under $300,000. The association statistics show 5.07 months of inventory as of that date. The amount of time on the market has increased by 3 percent, from 91 days in 2023 to 94 days in the last quarter of 2024. The most expensive listing was more than $1.6 million, a drop of 35 percent from $2.5 million in the same quarter in 2023. The current highest list price is over $3.4 million. The lowest-priced home was $50,000, 12 percent lower than the same period the year before.

Entry-level homes are the most difficult to find, according to TCAR. The average price sold in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased slightly, 1 percent, from $441,254 in 2023 to $445,378. The number of homes selling for under $300,000 climbed by 11 percent; those under $200,000 increased by 28 percent, and those under $175,000 were up by 32 percent from 2023. More stats are in the image box.