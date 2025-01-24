FAA Releases Preliminary Report On Columbia Plane Crash

Fresno, CA — The Federal Aviation Administration is continuing its investigation into Thursday’s plane crash near the Columbia Airport.

The FAA released its first report on the incident this morning with preliminary details. It notes that the plane was a Cessna model 172 and it sustained “substantial” damage. The 1969 fixed-wing single-engine aircraft is registered to Richard Edwards from Acampo, California, according to the FAA.

The report adds that the crash happened at around 3:15 pm on Thursday and, “The aircraft crashed under unknown circumstances in a pasture in Columbia, CA.”

(It was in the 10500 block of Horseshoe Bend Road, off South Airport Road)

Both the pilot and the passenger (who have not yet been identified) suffered “serious injuries.”

We will pass along more information as it becomes available.