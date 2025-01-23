Update: Plane Crash In Columbia

Columbia Airport Sign View Photo

Update at 3:55 p.m.: One person has been freed after being pinned inside an aircraft that crashed near the Columbia Airport around 3:30 p.m. in the 10500 block of Horseshoe Bend Road, off South Airport Road in Columbia. The person freed is a woman and another person remains pinned and still in their chair inside the plane. There is no word on their conditions. Two ambulances are on the scene and an air ambulance is headed to the area. It is unclear what type of aircraft it is or whether the plane was landing or taking off. This is a developing story, and we will bring you new details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

Original post at 3:45 p.m.: Columbia, CA — CAL Fire is reporting a plane crash in Columbia.

It is not clear whether the plane was landing or taking off or what type of aircraft it was. The crash happened in the 10500 block of Horseshoe Bend Road, off South Airport Road. The aircraft crashed into a horse pasture.

There is no fire but two people are pinned inside the plane. Both remain in their chairs but there is no word on their conditions. This is a developing story, and we will bring you new details as soon as they come into the newsroom.