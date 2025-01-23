Blue Zones Project Bike Racks Arriving Around Tuolumne County

Blue Zones Bike Racks at Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office View Photos

Sonora, CA — As part of an initiative to promote healthy living, the first Blue Zones Project Tuolumne County bike racks have been delivered to three local community partners.

The racks were custom-designed and then assembled by Carle Fabrication in Sonora. They are steel with a blue powder coating displaying a laser-cut foothill graphic with the Blue Zones logo.

Judy Stoltenberg, who oversees Engagement and Marketing for the local Blue Zones effort, says the racks serve as a reminder to ride bikes and also to strive to be healthier.

The first pair of racks was presented to Cassandra Hard (events manager) and Joe Watson (cider maker) at Indigeny Reserve. They will be installed at the bike repair/trail map kiosk and near the beginning of the Indigeny bike path. Indigeny Reserve also hosts an annual Sonora Bike Day every summer in partnership with Blue Zones and is a regular gathering space for walkers, bikers, and disc golf players.

The second delivery was to Sonora Elementary School where Kristie Quinn, Associate Principal, has led a wellbeing team for teachers and staff. The bike rack will be installed for student and staff use to encourage more movement. Gemi Battle, the Organization and Well-Being Lead for the Blue Zones Project, says, “Sonora Elementary was the first Tuolumne County school to reach their goal of Blue Zones Project Approved School and will very soon be a Blue Zones Project Approved Worksite.”

The third delivery was at the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office where several staff members already ride their bikes to work. The office is in the process of becoming a Blue Zones Approved worksite and walking and biking are part of this plan for healthier living.

Brian Thomas, Division Director II, Innovation, says, “A big thank you to Judy Stoltenberg and Gemi Battle for their support in making this possible, and to everyone at TCSOS for your ongoing dedication to our wellness efforts. We’re still on track to achieve Blue Zones (Approval) in the near future, and we couldn’t do it without your participation and enthusiasm! Stay tuned for updates on the installation and other wellness initiatives soon.”

More bike racks will be delivered over the coming year. The Blue Zones Project promotes initiatives that can lead to longer and healthier lives.