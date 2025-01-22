Traffic Stop On New Priest Grade Turns Up Ghost Gun

Gun found in search of vehicle -- TCSO photo View Photos

View Video

Moccasin, CA – A late-night traffic stop on New Priest Grade near Moccasin in Tuolumne County uncovered a ghost gun, metal knuckles and drug items.

The picture and video in the image box show deputies arresting and searching the vehicle of the suspect, 42-year-old Jordon Link, a Groveland transient. A deputy recently pulled over a sedan before midnight with an unreadable license plate about halfway down the grade. Sheriff’s officials recount that he told the deputy he had possible outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Link was asked to get out of the vehicle, and the deputy saw metal knuckles on the floorboard. He was detained and backup was called in to search Link and the sedan. A patdown of him turned up “a small container attached to a necklace that had residual methamphetamine, according to sheriff’s officials. Under the driver’s seat, a loaded gun was discovered with no serial number, signaling it was what’s called a “ghost gun.”

“In the back seat, the deputy located a ‘meth bong’ with white residue and burn marks commonly used to smoke methamphetamine,” disclosed sheriff’s officials, adding, “Link admitted ownership of the items.”

Link was shown to have multiple prior convictions for drug and felony offenses after a records check was done. He was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance, having it while armed, carrying a concealed firearm, and being a prohibited person with a gun.