New Calaveras County Public Works Director Hired

New Calaveras County Public Works Director Micah Martin View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County has hired a new Public Works Director.

Today, CEO Teresa Hitchcock announced that Micah Martin will replace interim director Craig Pedro, the former long-term CAO of Tuolumne County. Pedro replaced Robert Pachinger, who left in June 2024, as earlier reported here. Martin has over 25 years of relevant private and public sector experience, mostly in southern California. He also has a public works administration bachelor’s degree. Hitchcock gave this list of the positions he has held in the field:

• General Superintendent for a private sector construction company (HPD, Inc.) involved with a variety of public works projects for municipalities (including street maintenance contracts) and utility companies in southern California.

• Senior Public Works Inspector for the City of Fontana

• Public Works Supervisor for the City of Morgan Hill

• Maintenance and Operations Manager for the City of West Covina

• Deputy Director of Public Works for the City of Newport Beach

• Public Works Services Director for the City of Rancho Cucamonga

According to Hitchcock, those prior positions also gave Martin experience in municipal water and sewer systems, storm drains, solid waste, environmental services, parks, and facility and fleet maintenance. His first day on the job will be Monday, January 27, 2025.

“Please join us in welcoming Mr. Martin into our community with great anticipation of a long and successful career here,” added Hitchcock.