Current Groveland Water Kampa Elected To Statewide Leadership Position

2025 CSDA Board President Pete Kampa

Groveland, CA — Pete Kampa, General Manager of the Groveland Community Services District (GCSD), has been elected to a statewide leadership role.

Kampa was also the Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) Executive Director from 2006-2013, when its board ended his contract, as reported here. He is the new board president of the non-profit California Special Districts Association (CSDA). It represents over 1,000 special districts, providing essential services like irrigation, water, sanitation, fire protection, open space, park and recreation, cemetery, electricity, library, resource conservation, port and harbor, veterans memorial, and healthcare to nearly all of California’s 39 million residents.

“In my three decades of public-sector management, I can attest that special districts are truly the workhorses of our government,” stated Kampa at CSDA’s first meeting of the year. “It is my privilege to represent my peers throughout the state and continue to strengthen the voice of our communities as we work together to provide the most efficient services possible.”

A Certified Special District Manager, Kampa has over 32 years of experience in special district operations, facilitating over $100 million in water, wastewater, fire protection infrastructure upgrades, and park and train construction. The CSDA held its first meeting of 2025 with Kampa at the helm on January 17.

The CSDA Executive Committee also includes Lorenzo Rios of Clovis Veterans Memorial District as Vice President, Antonio Martinez of Contra Costa Water District as Secretary, Don Bartz of Phelan Pinion Hills Community Services District as Treasurer, and Elaine Magner of Pleasant Valley Recreation and Park District as Past President.