Success for Survivors Scholarship Deadline Set for Feb. 15

Sonora, CA– The Aronos Research Club is encouraging survivors of domestic violence or sexual assault to apply for the Success for Survivors Scholarship, which offers $3,000 in college or vocational school funding. The scholarship, established by the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) in 2011, aims to help survivors achieve financial and personal independence through education.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens or permanent legal residents who are enrolled or planning to enroll at an accredited post-secondary institution, including community colleges, technical schools, and universities. A recommendation from a domestic violence agency, counselor, or social worker is required. The application deadline is Feb. 15, 2025. Forms are available here.

The Aronos Research Club, founded in 1915, provides scholarships, hosts public events like Coffee With a Cop, and organizes monthly dances and a speaker series. For information about the club or to rent the clubhouse, contact Shelly Stewart at 209-770-1144. Questions about the scholarship can be directed to GFWC at 202-347-3168.