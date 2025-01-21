Night Work To Continue On Parrotts Ferry Road

Sonora, CA– Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) announced an updated schedule for ongoing improvements to the Parrotts Ferry sewer forcemain along Parrotts Ferry Road between Springfield Road and Sawmill Flat Road. Specialized equipment delays have shifted the timeline, with work now set to begin at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, and continue until 5 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23. If needed, the project could extend through 5 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24.

Single-lane traffic control with flaggers will be in place during construction, and motorists should anticipate delays of up to 15 minutes. TUD encourages drivers to use alternative routes when possible to avoid congestion. TUD thanks the public for its patience during this infrastructure project, which aims to improve the area’s sewer system.

For additional information, contact TUD at (209) 532-5536 or visit www.tudwater.com.