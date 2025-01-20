No Sonora City Council Or Tuolumne Supervisor Meetings This Week

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — Sonora City Council meetings are typically held on the first and third Mondays of the month.

With the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday today, city hall is closed. Instead of holding a makeup meeting on Tuesday, the council announces that this week’s meeting is canceled, and the next meeting will be held on Monday, February 3. It will be the first full meeting with the newly revamped council, as former member Suzanne Cruz resigned earlier this month and was replaced by former longtime member Mark Plummer.

There are also no Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meetings planned this week, with the next one scheduled for Tuesday, February 4. The board, earlier this month, held two meetings, and two board workshops.