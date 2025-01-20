Drunk Driving Pursuit Ends Without Injuries In Sonora

Sonora Police Department logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — A driver allegedly intoxicated, led Sonora Police Department officers on a chase.

It happened this past Friday afternoon at around 4:30.

The Sonora PD received a report that an intoxicated man, 70-year-old Timothy Michael Harrity of Sonora was attempting to get into his vehicle on Shepherd Street. An officer then spotted the 2016 Silverado pickup truck traveling northbound from the location. Harrity ignored commands to pull over and continued driving eastbound on Lyons, then southbound on Greenley Road, and eventually stopped after driving onto the sidewalk south of Morning Star Drive. The PD reports that Harrity was arrested without further incident and was taken into custody. The PD adds that it is fortunate that no one was injured.

He faces charges of felony evasion, driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving on a suspended license for prior DUIs.