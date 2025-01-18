Curbing Sales Of Flavored Tobacco Products To Minors In T.C.

Some of the illegal tobacco products for minors that were bought during the sting—TCSO photo View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – Two Tuolumne County offices put together a sting targeting local businesses after multiple reports of illegal tobacco products being sold to minors in the county.

Pictures in the image box show tobacco products purchased during the operation. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) and Tuolumne County Public Health conducted a minor tobacco purchase operation to curb the sale of flavored tobacco products to minors. The operation aimed to educate local businesses on tobacco laws and increase compliance with tobacco laws.

The sting involved explorers under 21, who attempted to purchase tobacco and nicotine products from 31 stores in Tuolumne County, highlighting the illegal sales of flavored tobacco products to minors. Sheriff’s officials released these outcomes of the operation, which included:

7 citations issued for violation of California Penal Code 308(A)(1)(A)(I) – Selling tobacco/nicotine or tobacco/nicotine paraphernalia to someone under 21 years of age.

Stores were inspected and those found selling flavored tobacco products in violation of California law were educated by Public Health’s Tobacco Prevention Program (TPP) and given the opportunity to remove those products from their shelves.

Education was provided by the deputies and Public Health’s TPP to local businesses on tobacco rules and regulations.

Future tobacco operations are being planned to strictly adhere to California’s tobacco laws and reduce sales to minors.