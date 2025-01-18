Face Lift For Cherry Lake Boat Launch Done In One Day

Work done to repair the Cherry Lake Boat Launch exit route View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA – The Stanislaus National Forest reports on recent upgrades made to the Cherry Lake Boat Launch exit route.

The area underwent repairs due to soil degradation and erosion. The Groveland Ranger District’s recreation department coordinated the project, using 40 tons of gravel to fill potholes.

Pictures in the image box show the work done by several groups who volunteered and completed the work. Hetch Hetchy Power volunteered their dump trucks to deliver the material, Tuolumne County Sportsmen Inc. volunteered their time and tractor equipment to spread the gravel along the route and our Groveland fire prevention crew came out with water tanks to spray the road to help with compaction.

“The Stanislaus NF thanks everyone involved in the planning of this project and the people that made it happen,” stated forest officials.