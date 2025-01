Copperopolis, CA — Two vehicles are involved in a crash on Highway 4 east of Copperopolis.

The CHP reports that one of the vehicles overturned. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. Everyone is out of the vehicles and it is not impacting traffic on Highway 4. The crash happened at around 7 am. Be prepared for cleanup activity in the area.

Written by BJ Hansen .

