Bridge Construction Will Disrupt Traffic Near San Andreas

San Andreas, CA — Work is getting underway this week, continuing through early February, on a bridge on Gold Strike Road, just south of Leonard Road near San Andreas.

The work commenced yesterday and will continue through February 7.

It is above Murray Creek.

The traffic impacts, provided by the Calaveras Public Works Department, are listed below:

1/13/25 to 1/17/25 (One-Way Traffic Control), 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Gold Strike Road will have one-way traffic control. Affected residents and businesses should be aware that there will be mobilization and prep work during this week. This prep work activity should have little to no impact on local traffic. Traffic lanes approaching the bridge will be affected with use of flaggers and warning devices. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution in the area.

1/21/25 to 1/24/25 (Full Road Closure), 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Gold Strike Road will be completely closed to thru traffic. Please follow marked detour routes.

1/27/25 to 2/7/25 (Intermittent Road Closures), 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Gold Strike Road will have one-way traffic control and may experience full closures on an intermittent basis. During construction operations, there will be limited access due to large equipment, so please use designated detour routes whenever possible. We ask that you follow all instructions provided by on-site personnel to ensure everyone’s safety. No weekend work is anticipated at this time.