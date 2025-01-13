Calaveras Supervisors To Review Mark Twain Elementary Parcel Tax

Calaveras County Government Center View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The Mark Twain Elementary School District plans to ask voters this May to approve a parcel tax measure.

It calls for a $65 tax on parcels in the district over the next four years, raising $600,000 annually (over that period). The district reports that the proposed Measure A would, “provide specialized programs to improve math and reading; maintain small class sizes; improve school safety; and support essential services at Copperopolis and Mark Twain elementary schools.”

It would require a 2/3 majority of voters who reside within the school district to pass. The Calaveras Supervisors, at the request of the district, will begin the process of calling a special election and allowing ballot arguments.

The documents provided ahead of Tuesday’s meeting note that the election would be May 6, there would be independent oversight, and no funds would go to administrator salaries.

It will be reviewed as part of the board of supervisors’ consent calendar (meaning it is anticipated to be uncontroversial) at Tuesday’s regular session meeting that starts at 9 am at the Government Center in San Andreas.

In addition, the supervisors will pick a new chair and vice chair for 2025, and make committee appointments. Supervisor Jack Garamendi, who has left office, served as chair in 2024, and Supervisor Martin Huberty was the vice chair. The board’s traditional rotation would move Huberty into the chair position.