A Ping From A Location Device Alerts SPD To A Stolen Vehicle

Sonora Police vehicle View Photo

Sonora, CA –The Sonora Police Department (SPD) recently got a ping from a location device that a stolen vehicle was in the downtown area, resulting in the arrest of a Jamestown driver.

The device is a license plate recognition or LPR system, which uses a camera that takes a picture of passing license plates and then alerts authorities of any issues. The device pinged when a stolen 1995 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was eastbound on Mono Way after turning off Greenley Road. Patrolling officers were notified and the truck was spotted on Stockton Street near the lower Save Mart.

The officer pulled over the truck and behind the wheel was 65-year-old Scott Maynard. Dispatch confirmed the truck was stolen, but from where was not disclosed. A body search uncovered .73 grams of methamphetamine in a plastic bag. Maynard was arrested for felony possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of unlawful/controlled substances. The pickup was later returned to the rightful owner.