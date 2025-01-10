Financially Strapped Kohl’s Corp. To Close Stores

Kohl's Junction Shopping Center store View Photo

Sonora, CA – The financially strapped Kohl’s Corporation today announced it is closing 27 locations in 15 states by April—what is the fate of the Sonora store?

The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based chain has posted 11 consecutive quarters of sales declines and is attempting to weed out underperforming stores in its 1,150-store base. The move comes amidst the struggling department store’s goals to boost profitability and improve sagging sales.

Ten stores in California are on the chopping block. While Kohl’s gave no official number of workers impacted by the closings, they noted that affected workers have been informed and were offered a severance package or can apply for open jobs at Kohl’s.

Employees at the Sonora store in the Junction Shopping Center on Mono Way can breathe a sigh of relief, as it is not on the list below provided by the retailer of the closures in California:

Balboa (San Diego) – 5505 Balboa Ave.

Encinitas – 134 N El Camino Real

Fremont – 43782 Christy St.

Mountain View – 350 Showers Drive

Napa – 1116 1st St.

Pleasanton – 4525 Rosewood Drive

Point West (Sacramento) – 1896 Arden Way

San Rafael – 5010 Northgate Drive

San Luis Obispo – 205 Madonna Road

Westchester – 8739 S. Sepulveda Blvd.

Kohl’s also plans to close its San Bernardino e-commerce distribution center at the end of May. It opened in 2010 and is one of 15 in the country. The decline in U.S. department stores has largely been attributed to online shopping sales.