Woman With Multiple Past Offenses Sentenced Following Fatal DUI Crash

Tuolumne County District Attorney's Office Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tammi Lee Ann Truschke has received her sentencing following a fatal crash in May of 2023 that killed James Kenyon Jr. on Highway 108 west of Draper Mine Road.

Truschke, of Jamestown, ran into the back of Kenyon’s vehicle, sending him into the opposing traffic lane and into an oncoming vehicle.

After a five-day jury trial, Truschke was found guilty of Second Degree Murder, Gross Vehicular Manslaughter while Intoxicated, and Driving Under the Influence Causing Great Bodily Injury.

The Tuolumne County District Attorney’s Office reports that Truschke’s blood alcohol level (more than an hour after the collision) was 0.13%. Truschke was already on probation for a DUI that she was convicted of from July 15, 2020. As a part of that conviction, she was advised about the dangerousness of driving while under the influence and that if she killed someone, she could be charged with murder. She had previous DUI convictions in North Dakota and Oregon, and a strike against her due to a conviction of attempted robbery in Oregon.

At the trial, Truschke claimed an unidentified FedEx truck driver caused the accident, and that while she was sober when the accident occurred, she was so shaken that she consumed a large amount of alcohol while on scene, before law enforcement arrived.

Judge Kevin Seibert sentenced Truschke to the maximum sentence of 5 years plus 30 years to life in prison.

After the sentencing, District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke emphasized, “James Kenyon Jr. will be forever missed by those who knew and loved him. His death was preventable. We hope that Truschke’s sentence brings some peace to his family and friends, and also serves as a warning to all those who continue to drink and drive in Tuolumne County despite knowing and understanding the danger. No one ever thinks it will be them, but it can be anyone. Do not be the person who takes themselves or another away from their families through the inherently dangerous act of drinking and driving.”

This case was prosecuted by DA Jenecke and had been investigated by the California Highway Patrol.

James’ family was served by Victim Witness Services Supervisor Kelsey Stone.