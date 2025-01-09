$5.7 Million Grant For Columbia College To Expand Healthcare Pathways

Columbia, CA — Columbia College is one of only 18 colleges across 14 states to receive a $5.7 million award from the US Department of Labor as part of the latest round of grants aimed at strengthening training programs.

Columbia President, Dr. Lena Tran, says, “We are proud to announce that Columbia College has secured a highly competitive $5.7 million grant from the Department of Labor to expand our healthcare pathways. As one of only three California community colleges selected, this achievement reflects Columbia College’s ability to compete with institutions ten times our size and showcases the commitment and dedication of our staff, faculty, and community partners.”

The money will help the college expand its workforce training programs, including training for nursing, physician, medical technician, and medical administrative careers.

The programs will help students acquire the skills needed to secure high-demand, good-paying, local jobs in the healthcare profession.

Tran adds, “This funding will address critical healthcare workforce shortages in our region, provide valuable training opportunities for students, and make a meaningful impact on the Mother Lode community.”

Tran thanks everyone who “worked tirelessly” to make it happen and notes that she “couldn’t be more excited for the future.”

The US Department of Labor reports that the grant awards will help strengthen college partnerships with industries. Some of the other colleges receiving grants, nationwide, will fund pathway programs in areas like manufacturing, clean energy, semiconductors, and biotechnology.