Push To Turn Meadowmont Golf Course Into Nature Preserve/Park

Nature Preserve/Park Planned At Former Meadowmont Golf Course

Arnold, CA — There is a community effort underway in Arnold to transform the former Meadowmont Golf Course into a nature preserve and community park.

A local organization has been formed, the Friends of the Meadow, which plans to raise money through grants, and gain community input, with hopes of purchasing the 36-acre wetlands property, which was previously the Meadowmont Golf Course. It has been out of commission for over a decade.

District Three Calaveras County Supervisor, Martin Huberty, who represents the area, says, “The idea is to create a nature preserve in the heart of Arnold, seamlessly connecting The Meadow, Cedar Center, and Meadowmont Shopping Center through walkable and rideable shared spaces.”

A community dinner/meeting, where people can provide input, is being organized by Arnold hairstylist Colleen Brophy-Dienger. She says, “This is a brilliant way of uniting nature, community, and commerce to create a vibrant village-like hub. Turning The Meadow into a nature preserve will inspire connection, celebrate the area’s natural beauty, and foster sustainable growth for generations to come.”

The idea received enthusiastic support when presented at the Ebbetts Pass Properties Owners Council meeting last month.

Ebbetts Pass Fire Chief Mike Johnson is also putting his support behind the project. He says, “Ebbetts Pass Fire District desires a close working relationship with the owner of the unimproved property known as The Meadowmont Golf Course. The community purchasing the property as a natural preserve would help ensure our vegetation management for unimproved lots as identified in Ebbetts Pass Fire Ordinance 2020, Section 9. The intent of this Section is to assist fire suppression agencies keep fires small.”

The Friends of the Meadow’s upcoming community dinner will be Friday, January 24, at Rosetti’s 19th Hole. The cost is $25 per person and is limited to 85 people. The doors will open at 5:30 pm, dinner will be at 6 pm, and the meeting at 6:30 pm. To purchase tickets, cash or checks should be placed in a sealed envelope with your full name, cell number, and email so that you can be reached regarding any changes to the event. Also, indicate if a veggie option is preferred for dinner. Checks should be made out to Rosetti’s 19th Hole and be placed in the locked mailbox at 1761 Pine Drive no later than January 16, 2025.