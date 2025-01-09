Twain Harte Man Arrested For Threats To Judge And Stalking Another Person

Nathanael Smith -- TCSO booking photo View Photo

Twain Harte, CA – After allegedly stalking a confidential victim and threatening to shoot them and a judge, then reiterating the deadly threats to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials, a Twain Harte man was handcuffed and placed on no bail.

The stalking of the victim reportedly had been going on since late 2023 and heated up over the New Year holiday with the suspect, 42-year-old Nathanael Smith, repeatedly breaking a Temporary Restraining Order and a Criminal Protective Order against him, causing the victim to fear for their safety.

On December 31, 2024, detectives say Smith made additional threats in videos on social media, targeting both the victim and an unidentified judge. In the posts, Smith claims he has the right to shoot the victims for violating his rights and posted a picture of a home he says belonged to one of the victims, relayed sheriff’s officials.

They added that the next morning, January 1, 2025, Smith called the sheriff’s office and “made further threatening comments about his intent to shoot the victims.” A short while later, undercover Tuolumne Narcotics Team (TNT) agents arrested Smith at the Twain Harte Market without incident. He was booked into the Dambacher Detention Center on charges of felony stalking with a Temporary Restraining Order in place, making criminal threats, and threatening a public official.