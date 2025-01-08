Sonora Moves Forward Changes To Address Shopping Carts, Bathing, and RV Parking

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council took a step toward implementing changes to existing ordinances dealing with issues that have arisen from rising homelessness in the city.

Some additional votes need to be taken before it becomes law, but the council voted 5-0, following a public hearing without any public opposition, to introduce and waive the first reading of several additions to existing homelessness-related ordinances.

City Attorney Doug White said the four notable changes are requiring a citywide prohibition on sitting or lying on public sideways, clarifying rules for RVs being used for overnight camping (going from the current five days allowed to 72 hours), a new prohibition on washing clothes or bodies in fountains or public restrooms, and new rules for businesses that have over 15 shopping carts.

Related to bathing, at the meeting White told the council, “We have had some issues with people washing genital areas and underarms and stuff like that in drinking fountains. It is maybe not the most sanitary thing for public members to go and use (afterward), or feel comfortable using. It is a problem that has been identified and that is why it is included.”

In regards to the shopping cart rules, businesses would be required to place placards identifying their carts, post warning signs in parking lots, and submit an abandoned cart prevention plan to the city. There are exemptions (from submitting the plan) for those who have carts that lock when people try to remove them from parking lots.

White said, “The goal is basically to deal with shopping carts that have been placed around the city, where you don’t know who the owner is, and they are being used for purposes they are not intended.”

The city would also be able to recoup costs from businesses associated with recovering carts.

The proposals passed the first step, without opposition from any council members.