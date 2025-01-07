Calaveras County Hit With Mail Theft and Telephone Scams

Calaveras County Sheriff patrol vehicle View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County Sheriff’s Officials are alerting the public to recent mail thefts and a phone scam to protect themselves and help investigators build a case.

While noting that mail theft is often perpetrated by opportunistic suspects, sheriff’s officials point to recent mail theft reports in the Burson community. Deputies found mailboxes pried open with stolen and discarded mail littered along Toreno Way and Messing and Pettinger roads.

The Sheriff’s Office has also received reports of scams involving phone calls from individuals claiming to be affiliated with law enforcement soliciting donations. These calls are not legitimate law enforcement fundraising efforts and have been unsuccessful. Residents are advised not to provide personal information or donations to these callers.

These incidents highlight the need for prompt reporting of crimes, including mail thefts, scams, and suspicious vehicles or individuals. Sheriff’s officials relay that investigators employ strategic policing methods, which rely on reported crimes. This allows criminal analysts to develop a more accurate trend profile and focus patrol deputies on areas experiencing a rise in criminal activity.

“It is crucial to be aware of potential threats and to make a daily routine of collecting mail, even if you are not expecting anything,” sheriff’s officials say.