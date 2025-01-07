Mostly Clear
Traffic Delays Expected On Parrotts Ferry Road For Sewer Project

By Nic Peterson
Sonora, Ca– Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) has announced that sewer improvements on Parrotts Ferry Road will impact traffic next month. Construction, contracted to Njirich and Son’s, Inc., is scheduled to run from Tuesday, Jan. 7, through Friday, Jan. 10, between Springfield Road and Sawmill Flat Road.

Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. During this time, single-lane traffic control with flaggers will be in place, causing potential delays of up to 15 minutes. Motorists are advised to consider alternate routes to avoid delays. The district thanks the public for its patience during this infrastructure upgrade. For more information, contact TUD at (209) 532-5536 or visit tudwater.com.

