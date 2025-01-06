Mountain Counties Water Resources Association Names New Board Directors

Sonora, CA– The Mountain Counties Water Resources Association (MCWRA) has announced the appointment of four new directors to its board, including Tuolumne County’s Ron Ringen, a seasoned leader in regional water management.

Joining Ringen on the board are Josh Alpine of Placer County Water Agency, Yuba County Supervisor Jon Messick, and Donna Seaman of Georgetown Divide Public Utility District. The appointments were finalized during the MCWRA board meeting on Dec. 6, 2024, and each director will serve a four-year term.

“We are excited to welcome these four outstanding individuals to the MCWRA Board of Directors,” said Scott Ratterman, MCWRA president. “They bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the organization, and we are confident they will be valuable assets to our team.”

Ringen, vice-chair of the Tuolumne Utilities District Board of Directors, is a three-term board member and a longtime participant in MCWRA initiatives. The MCWRA board, which oversees the organization’s operations and strategic direction, comprises nine members representing its member agencies across 12 counties. The association includes 50 members from counties such as Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, and Tuolumne, aiming to support sustainable water resource management in California’s mountain regions.