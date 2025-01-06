Tuolumne Supervisors To Hold Two-Day Offsite Workshop

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will talk about goals and priorities at meetings to be held at the Mount Brow Vineyard facilities later this week.

The annual board workshop will be this Tuesday and Wednesday. It is being held earlier than usual this year in order to get a jumpstart on discussions about what is anticipated to be a challenging budget year ahead. The workshop on Tuesday and Wednesday will come after new members Steve Griefer and Mike Holland are sworn in today.

Tuesday’s workshop will start at 9 am and Wednesday’s is at 8 am. Meeting documents note that they will both focus on “providing direction on future board meetings, budget, operations, and priorities.”

Both board workshops are anticipated to last all day with a recess between noon-1:30 pm.

The board workshops are public meetings (so anyone can attend). Mount Brow Vineyard is located at 10850 Mount Brow Road in Sonora.